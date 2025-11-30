Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Hits Three People Near Ambience Mall; One Killed

A 23-year-old man died and two others were injured after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three pedestrians in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall late Saturday night, police said.

According to ANI, Three injured individuals, aged 23, 35 and 23, all employees of a restaurant inside Ambience Mall, were found lying near the site.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and found a Mercedes G63 in a damaged condition.

The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where Rohit, a 23-year-old resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival. The other two are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Shivam, a resident of Karol Bagh. He was apprehended by the police soon after the crash. Officials said Shivam was accompanied by his wife and elder brother when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle went out of control due to a road diversion, crashing into a pole near which the three victims were waiting at an auto stand.

Police said the accused was returning home after attending a wedding. The Mercedes involved in the crash is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused, they added.