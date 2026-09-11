/Delhi stabbing case: 22-year-old dies after brutal attack in Mandawali; investigation underway

A shocking incident in east Delhi’s Mandawali area has raised serious concerns after a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed multiple times following an argument. Police have arrested one accused, while another is still on the run.
A 22-year-old man, identified as Vansh Dedha, died after he was allegedly stabbed 17 times following an altercation with two people in east Delhi’s Mandawali area.
The incident took place on Thursday evening near a school. Police received a PCR call about the stabbing at around 7:54 pm and immediately reached the spot. The injured man was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar, a medical examination confirmed that the victim had 17 stab injuries on his body, indicating the severity of the attack.
Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the victim and two accused individuals. After the altercation, one of them, identified as Keshav Kumar (22), along with his associate, allegedly chased Vansh Dedha and repeatedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near the school. Both accused then fled the scene.
Police registered a murder case at Mandawali police station following the incident. During the investigation, Keshav Kumar was arrested, while the second accused has been identified and efforts are ongoing to arrest him.
Authorities are also scanning CCTV footage and using technical surveillance to understand the full sequence of events.
The police investigation is still underway in the case, and officials are working to trace the remaining accused. The incident has created concern in the area as authorities continue to gather evidence and ensure strict action against those involved.
Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.