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  • /Delhi stabbing case: 22-year-old dies after brutal attack in Mandawali; investigation underway

Delhi stabbing case: 22-year-old dies after brutal attack in Mandawali; investigation underway

A 22-year-old man, Vansh Dedha, died after allegedly being stabbed 17 times following an altercation in Delhi’s Mandawali area near a school.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Delhi stabbing case: 22-year-old dies after brutal attack in Mandawali; investigation underway
Image Credit: ANI (Representative image)

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