Delhi Stray Dog Case Moved to Three-Judge Bench, Hearing Tomorrow

The three bench Justices includes Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, is scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow.

 

Delhi Stray Dog Case Moved to Three-Judge Bench, Hearing TomorrowImage: ANI

The debate over the Supreme Court’s stray dog stay order has intensified, with its suo motu case in which a two-judge bench on August 11 directed the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters now transferred to a three-judge bench.

