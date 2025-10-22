Delhi Suffocates As Post-Diwali Pollution Plunges AQI Into 'Very Poor' And 'Severe' Zones; Reddit Erupts With Viral Outrage

This Diwali, Delhi witnessed its worst Air Quality Index (AQI) in five years, with pollution soaring to ‘severe’ levels. Despite restrictions on firecrackers and a 77.5 percent reduction in stubble burning, air quality took a sharp hit. The dense smog not only hampered visibility but also posed serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.

Post-Diwali polluted mornings have become an annual concern in the capital. This year, the Supreme Court had permitted residents to burst green crackers within a limited time frame, but many colourful firecrackers were set off across the city well beyond the allowed hours. The spike in pollution has prompted social media users to question the government’s efforts in controlling the worsening air quality.

How Reddit User Reflected

“The temperature has barely started dropping, and already a thick layer of smog blankets the city all day. It constantly feels like we’re inhaling exhaust from an old bus. I’m certain Rekha Gupta’s tenure will make winter even worse. She doesn’t even seem to understand what AQI means, has no concrete plans to tackle pollution, and relies only on performative measures like placing air filter canons on building rooftops,” one frustrated user vented.

Another social media user compared the current situation to the previous AAP government, saying, “During their tenure, pollution was high, but the system relentlessly blamed them for everything from air quality to Yamuna water, where they sprayed de foaming chemicals for Chhath Puja. The narrative ingrained the idea that AAP was solely at fault.”

A third user voiced alarm over the lack of public outrage, asking, “Why is everyone silent? People should question the government what use is free water and electricity if we can’t even survive the air we breathe?