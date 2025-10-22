Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974954https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-suffocates-as-post-diwali-pollution-plunges-aqi-into-very-poor-and-severe-zones-reddit-erupts-with-viral-outrage-2974954.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Suffocates As Post-Diwali Pollution Plunges AQI Into 'Very Poor' And 'Severe' Zones; Reddit Erupts With Viral Outrage

In a shocking turn post-Diwali, Delhi’s air quality plunged to ‘severe’ levels, sparking public outrage over rising pollution and perceived government inaction.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Suffocates As Post-Diwali Pollution Plunges AQI Into 'Very Poor' And 'Severe' Zones; Reddit Erupts With Viral OutrageImage Credit: ( IANS )

This Diwali, Delhi witnessed its worst Air Quality Index (AQI) in five years, with pollution soaring to ‘severe’ levels. Despite restrictions on firecrackers and a 77.5 percent reduction in stubble burning, air quality took a sharp hit. The dense smog not only hampered visibility but also posed serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.

Post-Diwali polluted mornings have become an annual concern in the capital. This year, the Supreme Court had permitted residents to burst green crackers within a limited time frame, but many colourful firecrackers were set off across the city well beyond the allowed hours. The spike in pollution has prompted social media users to question the government’s efforts in controlling the worsening air quality.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Reddit User Reflected 
“The temperature has barely started dropping, and already a thick layer of smog blankets the city all day. It constantly feels like we’re inhaling exhaust from an old bus. I’m certain Rekha Gupta’s tenure will make winter even worse. She doesn’t even seem to understand what AQI means, has no concrete plans to tackle pollution, and relies only on performative measures like placing air filter canons on building rooftops,” one frustrated user vented.

Pollution rant from someone who hasn't been to Delhi in 5 years
byu/Plastic_Owl6706 indelhi

 

Another social media user compared the current situation to the previous AAP government, saying, “During their tenure, pollution was high, but the system relentlessly blamed them for everything from air quality to Yamuna water, where they sprayed de foaming chemicals for Chhath Puja. The narrative ingrained the idea that AAP was solely at fault.”

Selective outrage over Delhi's pollution is a masterclass in narrative control.
byu/HousePuzzleheaded725 indelhi

A third user voiced alarm over the lack of public outrage, asking, “Why is everyone silent? People should question the government what use is free water and electricity if we can’t even survive the air we breathe?

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh