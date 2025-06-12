Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Swelters Under 51.9°C Heat Index; Rain To Ease Heatwave By THIS Date

The national capital had a hot Wednesday, with the mercury touching 43.3°C at Safdarjung observatory, 3.4°C above normal, and a sweltering heat index of 51.9°C due to humidity, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Red alert for heatwave-like conditions continues until Thursday, with severe discomfort being warned, as light rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60 kmph are expected to bring relief by the weekend.

The IMD said Ayanagar weather station registered the city's highest temperature at 45°C, just qualifying for a heatwave, as Lodhi Road recorded the lowest daytime temperatures. Humidity ranged from 31% to 73%, making it more stressful to be in the heat. "The heat index, a function of temperature and humidity, provides a 'feels-like' value but isn't officially confirmed in India," an IMD official explained, adding that no official records were maintained.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday, June 13, with mercury levels expected to range between 43°C and 45°C. Weather is expected to abate from June 14 onwards, with scattered rain predicted in the next six days. Moderate showers are predicted on June 16 and 17, which can bring down the temperature of the city. Night temperatures, however, fell marginally, reaching a low of 27.2°C on Wednesday, close to or lower than normal.

"Only Ayanagar recorded heatwave conditions today, three less stations than yesterday. The temperatures should decrease gradually from June 13," an IMD official stated. The department considers a heatwave when maximum temperatures touch 45°C or are 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, with severe heatwaves crossing this threshold.

North-westerly winds at 18 kmph gave no relief on Wednesday, but the IMD's forecast of arriving rain gives hope to Delhiites struggling with the suffocating heat.