Delhi: Taj Palace Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway
Delhi's Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. However, after further investigation, it was been declared a hoax.
Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail, according to Delhi Police. Upon further investigation, nothing was found and it has been declared a hoax.
#UPDATE | Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. Nothing was found, it has been decaled a hoax: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025
(this is a developing story)
