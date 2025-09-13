Advertisement
NewsIndia
DELHI BOMB THREAT

Delhi: Taj Palace Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

Delhi's Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. However, after further investigation, it was been declared a hoax. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: Taj Palace Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway Photo Credit: IANS

Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail, according to Delhi Police. Upon further investigation, nothing was found and it has been declared a hoax. 

(this is a developing story) 

