Delhi taxi union, auto drivers begin 3-day protest over fuel price hike; Commuters likely to face disruptions

Commuters in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to face significant inconvenience as taxi, auto-rickshaw, and other commercial vehicle drivers begin a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23. The auto and taxi drivers' unions are demanding an immediate revision of fares, raised amid the West Aisa conflict and government intervention against alleged exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

The strike is being held in support of a nationwide protest called by the All India Motor Transport Congress,which will sharply reduce the availability of taxis, autos, and other commercial vehicles across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding areas.

Drivers have been complaining about falling incomes due to rising fuel prices and what they call arbitrary fare cuts by ride-hailing platforms.

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Speaking to ANI, taxi driver Narendra Tiwari said the drastic reduction in per-kilometre payouts has made it nearly impossible to earn a sustainable livelihood.

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"The condition is very bad as the prices have decreased. Rapido was paying ₹30 per km from 18 to 25 April, which has now been reduced to ₹15-16. We are protesting from 21-23 May, so let's see what happens," Tiwari said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Taxi driver Narendra Tiwari says, “The condition is very bad as the prices have decreased. Rapido was paying ₹30 per km from 18 to 25 April, which has now been reduced to ₹15-16… We are protesting from 21-23, so let’s see what will happen…” pic.twitter.com/K5xiFv4WIR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

Another driver, Dinesh Kumar, appealed to the government to resolve the long-pending issue of fare revision.

"There is no price in the market. We do not even get many rides. I would appeal to the government to pay attention to taxi fares as well," Kumar told ANI.

The Chalak Shakti Union, in a letter submitted on Tuesday to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, highlighted that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years. Meanwhile, fuel prices and operational costs have risen substantially.

The union pointed out that increasing expenses on CNG, petrol, diesel, vehicle maintenance, permits, insurance, and other requirements have put severe financial pressure on drivers.

“Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the letter stated.

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The union also accused app-based platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido of operating arbitrarily and exploiting drivers economically.

The drivers’ body warned that if the Delhi government fails to revise fares immediately and address their concerns, the agitation could escalate into a larger movement.

They have also demanded a formal meeting with the government to discuss protective policies for commercial drivers and the regulation of app-based services.

The strike coincides with a fresh hike in fuel prices. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel increased by 91 paise to ₹91.58 per litre, further adding to the drivers’ woes.

What services are affected?

Services like app-based cabs (Uber, Ola, Rapido, etc.), auto-rickshaws and Commercial taxis will be affected largely.

However, essential services like the Delhi Metro and DTC buses will continue to operate normally.

(with ANI inputs)



