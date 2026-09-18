/Betrayed by friend: 16-year-old seeking work to support her family raped, killed in Delhi

A teenage girl who had dropped out of school and was looking for work to help support her family was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered after going to meet a friend in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. Her body was found in an open field days later. Police have arrested one adult and apprehended three minors in connection with the case.
Police said the girl knew at least one of the suspects and had gone to meet him before the alleged crime. Investigators are still working to establish exactly what happened and the role of each person involved.
According to police accounts reported by multiple publications, the group travelled in a goods-carrying tempo. Police suspect the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed and her body was left in a field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar.
The body was found on September 13. It was in an advanced state of decomposition, making immediate identification difficult. Police later established the girl's identity and contacted her family.
No missing-person complaint had been filed. Police said her family told investigators that she sometimes stayed away from home for a few days before returning.
With no clear eyewitness account to guide them, investigators turned to CCTV footage from the area around the field and nearby roads.
Police examined footage from more than 50 cameras and noticed a tempo moving near the area around the suspected time of the crime. Darkness made its registration number difficult to read, but investigators continued following the vehicle through footage from different locations.
Police said they combined the CCTV trail with enquiries on the ground to reconstruct the tempo's route. A night-long search eventually led officers to the vehicle in Swaroop Nagar.
The tempo driver was questioned. Information gathered during the investigation then led police to the four suspects.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the case and apprehended three juveniles aged 16 and 17. The identities of the juveniles are being withheld as required by law.
Investigators have also recovered two knives that they suspect were used in the crime. Clothes allegedly worn by the suspects have been seized, while the tempo has also been taken into police custody.
The recovered material has been preserved for forensic examination. Investigators are checking forensic and technical evidence against the accounts given during questioning.
Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita covering murder, rape, causing disappearance of evidence and common intention. Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has also been invoked.
Investigators are now trying to establish the full sequence of events and the individual role of each person apprehended. They are also checking whether anybody else was involved.
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