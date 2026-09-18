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Betrayed by friend: 16-year-old seeking work to support her family raped, killed in Delhi

A 16-year-old school dropout who was looking for work to support her family was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar after going to meet a friend. Police examined more than 50 CCTV cameras and have arrested four suspects.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Betrayed by friend: 16-year-old seeking work to support her family raped, killed in Delhi
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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