Delhi Teenager Found Dead In Seelampur's Central Park, Murder Probe On

According to officials, a police constable discovered the body between a park bench and a pathway during a routine patrol around 11:30 pm on May 16.

|Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
A 16-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood in Central Park, located in Seelampur, Delhi, on Friday night, as per the police. The victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuria, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Rehan is a resident of Ghonda Chowk in Maujpur, Delhi.

Following the discovery, senior officers and a police team rushed to the scene, and the injured teenager was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Seelampur Police Station has registered a case, and forensic experts, along with the crime team, have inspected the site to gather evidence. Investigation teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

