Delhi weather alert: 40°C alert issued as extreme heat dominates the weekend forecast

At the beginning of April, we had some cooler weather, but now summer is fully in swing in Delhi. We are seeing a consistent increase in temperature, with meteorologists predicting by this weekend there will be many locations throughout Delhi reaching above 40 degrees Celsius.

Record highs throughout the city

During the past few days, the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees higher than the daily average for this time of year. However, most of the other locations have been even warmer than the base station at Safdarjung.

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The ridge: Highest temperature recorded in Delhi was 39.5 degrees Celsius (3.3 degrees above seasonal average)

Lodi Road : 38.1 degrees Celsius

: 38.1 degrees Celsius Ayanagar : 37.8 degrees Celsius

: 37.8 degrees Celsius Palam: 37.6 degrees Celsius

As days get hotter and hotter, nights continue to offer coolness. The temperature recorded overnight at Safdarjung was 18.2 degrees, nearly 3 degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year.

The forecast calls for hot week ahead

Meteorologists predicted no relief will be experienced due to heat throughout the week ahead; therefore, Wednesday's daytime highs will be presumably 39 degrees Celsius and at night approximately 20 degrees Celsius, compromising both daytime and nighttime temperatures, which will be turning into very warm temperatures.

The biggest rise in temperatures will occur during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), with bright sunny conditions and high winds being a whole series of weather phenomena that will result in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital region.

Stagnation of air quality

While heat has increased, Delhi's air quality remains unchanged. The highest AQI value recorded the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2015, was 167, which is considered moderate air quality levels. Although air quality is not classified as being in any danger of being dangerously polluted, people who happen to have some sensitivity to air conditions are advised to exercise caution as dust levels typically rise as the earth's surface temperature rises.

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