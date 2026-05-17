Delhi: Tenant stages own shooting to extort landlord - A shocking conspiracy

A shocking and bizarre conspiracy has surfaced from the national capital, where a tenant allegedly staged his own shooting in an attempt to extort money from his landlord. Acting swiftly on the matter, the Delhi Police successfully cracked the case.

In a swift operation, a joint team of PS Kotwali and AATS/North arrested three people, including the complainant himself, ANI reported.

What happened?

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According to the police, on May 10, around 10:30 pm, Avinash Kumar reported that an unknown person entered his rented house in Kucha Bulaki Begum, Cycle Market, Chandni Chowk, and shot him in the right thigh.

Subsequently, he was rushed to LNJP Hospital, two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and a case was registered.

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Police investigation in the case

In the course of the investigation, authorities scanned CCTV footage from more than 200 cameras and thus tracked the suspect.

A white SUV was identified, and through technical surveillance and social media, the shooter was reportedly traced.

Following this, on May 15, police arrested Lokesh Dahiya and Deepak Kumar from Sonipat, Haryana.

Acting on their statements, they arrested the main conspirator, Avinash Kumar, at his house, according to the police.

Interrogation revealed that Avinash, a property dealer, had been asked to vacate the rented house and had filed a civil suit against the owner.

In order to pressurise the landlord for a settlement, he planned the fake attack with his accomplices.

Deepak provided the country-made pistol, which Lokesh delivered. Avinash then shot himself in the thigh as per the plan.

Recoveries include the SUV, a country-made pistol with two magazines and 14 live cartridges, and five mobile phones.

As per the police, the accused are Avinash Kumar(42), property dealer, Delhi (mastermind); Deepak Kumar (28), property dealer, Sonipat; and Lokesh Dahiya (30), farmer, Sonipat.

Further information on the matter is awaited as the officials are investigating the case.

Maharashtra shooting case

Two unidentified bike-borne men "opened 5-6 rounds of firing" outside a store in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said on Saturday.

Ganesh Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, "Two unidentified bike-borne men opened 5-6 rounds of firing at the store around 9.20 pm last night. As soon as the information was received, the Crime Branch and the local Police team reached the spot."

DCP Ingle further said that the police are verifying a social media post, which went viral following the alleged shooting incident.

(with ANI inputs)

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