Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986338https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-terror-blast-case-probe-agency-raids-al-falah-university-office-in-okhla-2986338.html
NewsIndia
DELHI TERROR BLAST

Delhi Terror Blast Case: Probe Agency Raids Al-Falah University Office In Okhla

The  Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Okhla office of Al-Falah University in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi terror blast case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Terror Blast Case: Probe Agency Raids Al-Falah University Office In OkhlaImage: Social Media/ X

The  Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Okhla office of Al-Falah University in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi terror blast case.

The premises, located in Faridabad, Haryana, were searched as part of widening investigations into suspected links and activities associated with the blast.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support