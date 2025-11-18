Delhi Terror Blast Case: Probe Agency Raids Al-Falah University Office In Okhla

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Okhla office of Al-Falah University in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi terror blast case.

The premises, located in Faridabad, Haryana, were searched as part of widening investigations into suspected links and activities associated with the blast.

#WATCH | Delhi terror blast case: Raid by a central agency underway at the Okhla (Delhi) office of Al-Falah University located in Faridabad, Haryana



More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/rWrJUyCFQv — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2025