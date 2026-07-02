/4 arrested as Delhi Police uncovers ISI-backed terror plot in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police Special Cell has foiled a major terror plot and arrested four accused allegedly linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. Three of the accused were arrested from Punjab and one from Delhi. Police said the group was planning terror activities in Delhi-NCR on the instructions of Pakistan-based handler Shahzad Bhatti. Weapons, ammunition and digital evidence were recovered during the operation.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23) from Tarn Taran, Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28) from Amritsar, and Gaganpreet (24) from Fatehgarh Sahib.
According to police, the accused were part of an interstate terror and arms smuggling network operating under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers.
During the operation, the Special Cell recovered two foreign-made firearms, a Zigana pistol and a .30 bore pistol. Police also seized nine live cartridges and five mobile phones from the accused.
Investigators found that Shubdeep Singh was responsible for receiving weapons and narcotics sent from Pakistan through drones. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistani handlers and drone operators through foreign phone numbers.
Police said both Shubdeep and Sajan had previously been arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act.
Based on information provided by Shubdeep, police arrested Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh from Punjab. Both are accused of receiving consignments of weapons and narcotics smuggled from Pakistan through drones.
Gaganpreet was later arrested from Delhi. Police recovered several incriminating and important digital records from his mobile phone.
Investigators said he had been assigned to conduct reconnaissance of religious places, police stations and police pickets in Delhi. He was also allegedly instructed to carry out a firing incident in the national capital.
Delhi Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.
Authorities are also examining the role of other members of the network and Pakistan-based handlers connected to the case.
Earlier on June 16, Delhi Police Special Cell uncovered a major Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network operating in the national capital and arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.
According to police, the accused were working at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar.
The syndicate was involved in smuggling illegal weapons, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan through Punjab and supplying them across Delhi-NCR.
Police recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones and a Scorpio SUV.
The gang used social media platforms to lure young people into its network.
Recruits were allegedly enticed with promises of quick money and the glamour of the criminal underworld before being drawn into arms and drug trafficking activities.
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