Delhi: Three Dead After Under-Construction Building Collapses In Paharganj

Three killed, one injured in Paharganj building collapse; rescue underway. CM orders probe, assures action against those responsible.

|Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
Three people died and one was injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday evening, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation by emergency teams, police officials said.

The fire department received the distress call at 6:05 PM, and police officials confirmed the casualties. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident which occurred last month on April 19, a building collapse in Mustafabad area of Delhi claimed 11 lives.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, Delhi Police and other volunteers carried out rescue efforts after the four storey residential building collapsed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives and ordered a probe into the incident, assuring that strict action will be ensured against the culprits. "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," she posted on X.

