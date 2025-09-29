Delhi: Three, Including 10-Year-Old, Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run Near Mukundpur Flyover

Three members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in a suspected hit-and-run case near the Mukundpur flyover on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road late Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

Police said the victims, identified as Mohammad Shahid (60), his son Mohammad Faiz (25), and Faiz’s 10-year-old nephew, were travelling on a motorcycle from Dwarka to their home in North Delhi, when a speeding car rammed into them from behind.

The impact threw all three onto the road, after which another car allegedly ran over them.

Eyewitnesses and family members claimed that two cars were racing on the stretch when the accident occurred.

“The first car struck the motorcycle, and the second car crushed the victims after they fell,” a relative said.

Both vehicles fled the scene after the incident, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The victims died on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri.

The case is being investigated by the officials of the Jahangirpuri police station.

A senior officer said efforts are going on to identify the offending vehicles through CCTV footage from the area.

“We are scanning cameras installed on the Mukundpur flyover and nearby stretches of the Outer Ring Road. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the vehicles,” the officer added.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the rising number of hit-and-run cases in the national capital, where reckless driving and overspeeding on major arterial roads continue to claim lives.

According to Delhi Police data, several accidents are reported every year on the Outer Ring Road, one of the city’s busiest and most accident-prone corridors.

Police have appealed to commuters who may have witnessed the crash to come forward with information and give details.