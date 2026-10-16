Delhi Police detained around 150 people on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march drew an estimated 2,000 protesters to Connaught Place despite prohibitory restrictions. Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA national president Neha Bora were detained earlier in the day, before the planned march could begin. While Central Park, the intended venue of the march, remained closed to the public, Delhi Police had earlier said it could facilitate a group of 11 people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.