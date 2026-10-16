Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP's Tiranga march: 2,000 gather at Connaught Place, 150 detained; Dipke, Bora held earlier

CJP's Tiranga march: 2,000 gather at Connaught Place, 150 detained; Dipke, Bora held earlier

Anti-CEC protests intensified in Delhi as CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march drew thousands to Connaught Place, prompting police to detain around 150 people, including Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, over demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and opposition to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
CJP's Tiranga march: 2,000 gather at Connaught Place, 150 detained; Dipke, Bora held earlier
Image Credit: IANS. Delhi Police detain members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other left-wing organisations during the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP's Tiranga march: 2,000 gather at Connaught Place, 150 detained; Dipke, Bora held earlier
2
3
4
5