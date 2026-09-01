/Delhi to add 500 MW rooftop solar by 2027 under new policy: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a new push to expand rooftop solar in the capital, while the government has also joined hands with private companies to transform neglected spaces beneath and around flyovers into cleaner and safer public areas.
Speaking at a press conference, Gupta said the Delhi government will promote rooftop solar under the new solar policy through a Utility-Led Aggregation Model. The model will be implemented by IPGCL through a competitive bidding process, with the aim of ensuring better prices and quality for consumers.
IPGCL will oversee the entire process, including installation, vendor coordination, grievance redressal, and consumer facilitation. The selected vendor will also provide free operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the first five years.
To make the process easier for consumers, the solar net metering timeline has been reduced from 75 days to 25 days. Application and registration charges have also been completely waived for residential solar systems of up to 10 kW.
The Delhi Solar Policy aims to add 500 MW of rooftop solar capacity by March 2027. Gupta said the government would work quickly to move Delhi towards clean energy and a more self-reliant power system.
Delhi to revamp neglected spaces under flyovers
Earlier on Monday, Gupta also oversaw the signing of MoUs for the transformation of urban public spaces, particularly areas under and around flyovers, through public-private partnerships.
The MoUs were signed between the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) and two companies, according to an official statement.
The initiative aims to turn neglected or underused spaces into clean, green, safe and useful areas for citizens.
Gupta said building a clean, green and beautiful Delhi is a collective responsibility involving the government, society and the private sector.
She said the government is encouraging public-private partnerships to transform neglected areas into safer, more attractive and environment-friendly public spaces.
The work will focus on cleanliness, greenery, beautification, safety, pedestrian movement and environmental awareness, she said.
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, senior officials from the concerned departments and other dignitaries were present at the event, according to the statement.
2.5-km stretch beneath flyover to get makeover
Under an initiative by Dixon Technologies and Vrikshit Foundation, neglected spaces along a 2.5-km stretch from Deepali to Mangolpuri Market beneath the flyover will be developed as clean, green and safe community spaces.
The project will include fencing along the entire 2.5-km stretch. Environment-friendly murals and artworks based on environmental themes and clean energy will be painted on 61 flyover pillars, covering around 5,100 square metres.
The area will also receive organised greenery using local plant species, grass, shrubs and flowering plants, the statement said.
Two acres of green belt to be maintained
As part of a corporate social responsibility initiative, the Kanodia Group will develop and maintain around two acres of green belt along Mathura Road and MP Road.
The government said these areas currently face problems including garbage dumping, unauthorised slums, roadside encroachments and unplanned use. These issues have affected the greenery, cleanliness, safety and overall appearance of the surroundings.
The two initiatives form part of the Delhi government's wider effort to improve the city's environment while making better use of existing public spaces.
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