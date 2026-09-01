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Delhi to add 500 MW rooftop solar by 2027 under new policy: CM Rekha Gupta

IPGCL will oversee the entire process, including installation, vendor coordination, grievance redressal, and consumer facilitation. The selected vendor will also provide free operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the first five years.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Delhi to add 500 MW rooftop solar by 2027 under new policy: CM Rekha Gupta
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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