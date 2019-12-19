हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Government

Delhi to close 125 liquor-selling departmental stores from Friday

The Delhi government on Thursday announced closure of 125 departmental stores selling liquor, owing to irregularities.

Delhi to close 125 liquor-selling departmental stores from Friday

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced closure of 125 departmental stores selling liquor, owing to irregularities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government found irregularities in these stores during surprise inspection.

Live TV

"The Delhi government has decided to close 125 liquor shops in Delhi. All these shops were running under L-12 licence. In the past days, many irregularities were found during surprise inspections in these shops," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The L-12 licence is for the retail sale of beer and wine in the departmental stores.

 

Delhi Government, Liquor shops, Delhi, Departmental stores
