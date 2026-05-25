Delhi to get relief from scorching heat after May 28 as western disturbance approaches: IMD

Weather Update: India is caught between two extremes this week, a punishing heatwave scorching the north and an advancing southwest monsoon building rapidly over the southern coast, with the weather department saying conditions are now falling into place for one of the earlier monsoon arrivals in recent years. The India Meteorological Department on Monday said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach the Kerala coast around 26 May, nearly a week ahead of the normal onset date of 1 June.

Satellite imagery from the INSAT-3DS thermal infrared system shows large clusters of deep convective clouds building rapidly near Kerala and Lakshadweep, with thick cloud bands visible southwest of the coast and vigorous thunderstorm activity forming over the southeast Arabian Sea, among the clearest early signs that the monsoon current is strengthening.

"There is a possible slight advancement in the thunderstorm in the next 2-3 days. The onset over the Kerala coast is being closely watched," said IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava. The department has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala between 28 May and 3 June as the monsoon current gathers further momentum.

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#WATCH | Delhi | IMD scientist, Akhil Srivastava says, "In Delhi-NCR and northwestern India, maximum temperatures have exceeded 45°C in many places, leading to heatwave conditions. Delhi recorded temperatures between 43-45°C yesterday. Relief from the heat is expected from the… pic.twitter.com/hCoJ7TUOgM — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

No respite yet for the north

While the south braces for rain, much of northern India remains in the grip of severe heat. Delhi recorded temperatures between 43°C and 45°C on Sunday, and heatwave conditions are expected to persist across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh through 25 to 27 May, with severe heatwave pockets likely in several areas. Rajasthan is forecast to remain under heatwave conditions until 30 May, while Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana are also likely to experience intense heat through much of this week.

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Some relief, however, is on the way. Srivastava said a western disturbance will affect northwestern India from 28 May, bringing thunderstorm activity to the plains and causing maximum temperatures to drop by 6 to 8°C over the following three days.

The same western disturbance is already visible in satellite imagery as a large spiral-shaped cloud mass stretching across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with dense, towering thunderclouds over the western Himalayas capable of producing intense rainfall, lightning, and localised hailstorms. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several Himalayan states as the system moves eastward. Isolated hailstorm activity is specifically expected over Himachal Pradesh on 29 May.

Regional forecast at a glance

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu over the next four to five days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see widespread rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, while Arunachal Pradesh may witness isolated heavy rainfall on 25 and 26 May. Thunderstorms with winds of 40 to 50 kmph are predicted over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Vidarbha between 25 and 28 May.

Meteorologists describe the current moment as India's dramatic transition between peak summer and the monsoon, visible almost in real time in satellite images, where scorching dry air dominates central India while giant cloud systems churn simultaneously over the Himalayas and the Arabian Sea.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: National capital to keep boiling? Check IMD forecast