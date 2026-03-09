Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025300https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-to-manchester-indigo-flight-makes-u-turn-after-7-hours-amid-middle-east-tensions-3025300.html
NewsIndiaDelhi to Manchester IndiGo flight makes u-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East tensions
ISRAEL-US-IRAN WAR

Delhi to Manchester IndiGo flight makes u-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East tensions

This sudden turn back happened due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia (or Middle East) since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi to Manchester IndiGo flight makes u-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East tensions(Image Credit: ANI)

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Manchester, UK was forced to make a mid-air u-turn and is on the way back to the Indian capital after flying for nearly seven hours on Monday. This sudden turn back happened due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia (or Middle East) since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The IndiGo flight, operated in partnership with Norwegian carrier Norse, made a U-turn near the Ethiopia–Eritrea border and is returning to Delhi, according to tracking portal Flightradar24 on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester, had to return to its origin due to last minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia. We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us."

Airspace in that Middle East has been largely shut due to Iran-US-Israel war, however, flights have operated on alternate routes, and some to and from the UAE too, over the past week.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

lip liner
Lip Liners for Perfect Lips: Bold & Long-Lasting Picks
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar creates history; becomes 3rd India captain to lift T20 WC trophy
Iran Israel US War
West Asia Crisis: Jaishankar to brief Parliament on tensions, safety of Indian
Sanju Samson
'I Was broken, dreams shattered': Sanju Samson wins T20 WC POTT in 5 Games
Israel-US-Iran war
Indian among 2 killed as projectile falls in Saudi Arabia's residential area
India vs New Zealand final
PM Modi congratulates Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 victory
Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow Palettes for Stunning Eye Makeup
Jasprit Bumrah Player of the Match T20 World Cup final
Not Sanju Or Axar , This Star gets man of the match as India wins T20 WC final
India
India create history; become 1st team in world to win T20 World Cup at home
men clogs
Men’s Clogs for Everyday Comfort: Stylish & Lightweight