Delhi to Manchester IndiGo flight makes u-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East tensions

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Manchester, UK was forced to make a mid-air u-turn and is on the way back to the Indian capital after flying for nearly seven hours on Monday. This sudden turn back happened due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia (or Middle East) since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The IndiGo flight, operated in partnership with Norwegian carrier Norse, made a U-turn near the Ethiopia–Eritrea border and is returning to Delhi, according to tracking portal Flightradar24 on X.

This was the first IndiGo Delhi - Manchester flight since the 26th of Feb. pic.twitter.com/McCeAUd2tS — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 9, 2026

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester, had to return to its origin due to last minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia. We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us."

Airspace in that Middle East has been largely shut due to Iran-US-Israel war, however, flights have operated on alternate routes, and some to and from the UAE too, over the past week.