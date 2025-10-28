Delhi To Receive Artificial Rain Today? Environment Minister Confirms First Cloud Seeding Trial To Be Conducted Soon

The Delhi government is set to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding trial on Tuesday, depending on weather conditions, an official confirmed.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI that a review meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday (October 28) to evaluate the feasibility of carrying out the experiment.

Delhi Environment Minister @mssirsa said that a trial for cloud seeding has been conducted in North Delhi, and permission has also been sought for the process. The cloud seeding operation is likely to take place on October 29.



Sirsa described it as a historic step towards… pic.twitter.com/aEj9c472ln — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 23, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The flight will reach Delhi from Kanpur tomorrow. If the weather conditions are suitable, we may proceed with the cloud seeding trial. However, it all depends on the weather,” the minister stated.

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a scientific technique that involves dispersing salts or other chemicals—such as silver iodide—into clouds using aircraft to induce rainfall.

The upcoming cloud seeding initiative aims to generate artificial rain in an effort to combat Delhi’s escalating air pollution. It is a part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to curb worsening air quality during the winter season.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of the project, calling it a “necessary and pioneering step” to address the city’s persistent environmental challenges.

“Cloud seeding is essential for Delhi and marks the beginning of a new experiment. We want to explore its effectiveness in helping us manage the severe pollution crisis,” Gupta told ANI.

“With the blessings of Delhi’s people, we are confident that this will be a successful initiative and pave the way to overcome environmental issues in the future,” she added.

Possible Dates for Cloud Seeding

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favourable cloud formations between October 28 and 30, offering a potential window for the trial.

“As per IMD forecasts, cloudy conditions are expected on October 28, 29, and 30. If the weather remains favourable, Delhi may experience its first artificial rainfall on October 29,” Rekha Gupta shared in a post on X.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem. So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the… pic.twitter.com/odGavXxe64 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

Delhi Weather Forecast (October 28)

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with morning mist or haze, along with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. “One or two spells of very light rain/drizzle are likely during early morning hours,” the IMD report mentioned.

Successful Preliminary Trial Conducted

A preliminary test flight was successfully carried out last Thursday in Delhi’s Burari area, the Chief Minister confirmed.

During the test run, officials released small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride from an aircraft to stimulate rainfall. However, the attempt did not yield rain due to insufficient atmospheric moisture—less than 20%, whereas at least 50% humidity is typically required for effective cloud seeding.

In its assessment, IIT Kanpur, which is leading the project, stated:

“This was a trial flight conducted to test the aircraft’s seeding capabilities, endurance, fitments, flare systems, and coordination among participating agencies.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already granted approval to IIT Kanpur to conduct cloud seeding operations between October 1 and November 30.

The Delhi government and IIT Kanpur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 25 to carry out five cloud seeding trials, all scheduled in northwest Delhi.

Officials confirmed that all preparations for the long-awaited cloud seeding operation are now complete, following the recent successful test flight over Burari.