Delhi To Remain Freezing? North India Continues To Shiver As IMD Issues 'Cold Wave' Warning For THESE NCR Cities

North India Weather Alert: A severe cold wave continued in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and northern India on Monday morning. Dense fog reduced visibility in many cities. With the region reeling under intense winter conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and dense fog alerts for several areas.

Delhi-NCR 'Cold Wave' Alert

According to the latest data available on the website of the weather agency, the national capital is forecast to witness a "cold wave" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a forecast for Noida as well, predicting "cold wave" for Tuesday and no warning, as of now, for Wednesday and Thursday.

Delhi Weather Today

According to ANI, New Delhi experienced temperatures dip, with Ayanagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Several parts of the city witnessed cold wave conditions on Sunday night, with minimum temperatures plunging close to the three-degree mark.

North India Cold Wave

In Agra, a thin layer of fog enveloped the Taj Mahal, creating low-visibility conditions at the Taj View Point area.

In Haryana, thick fog engulfed Karnal district as the cold wave intensified.

