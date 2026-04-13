Delhi to Rishikesh in just 3 hours soon? Namo Bharat corridor expansion plan, route and why it may not happen

India’s first Namo Bharat train operates between Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, covering a distance of around 82kms in less than an hour. The corridor has been a hit among NCR travellers and has turned a lifeline for people who visit Delhi and Meerut frequently. The success of the corridor has attracted the attention of many states that look for high-speed inter-city connectivity. Now, there are reports that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in talks with Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the extension of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor up to Rishikesh.

Notably, Rishikesh serves as the key holiday destination and pilgrimage site, attracting high number of visitors from Delhi. A rapid rail journey from Delhi to Rishikesh in under three hours is now under discussion, reported The Tribune. The report claimed that the Centre is weighing a proposal to extend the Namo Bharat RRTS corridor beyond Meerut, pushing it deeper into Uttarakhand towards Haridwar and Rishikesh.

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Delhi To Rishikesh Route, Time

At present, the Delhi to Rishikesh journey via road takes around five to six hours and the same may reduce to around three hours via the Namo Bharat corridor. The corridor could reshape travel patterns between the capital and some of north India’s busiest religious destinations. Haridwar and Rishikesh draw heavy footfall year-round, with numbers spiking during festivals and peak tourist seasons. Road congestion has long been a problem on this route.

The proposed alignment may include stops at Daurala, Sakauti, Khatauli and Purkazi, before crossing into Uttarakhand near Roorkee. From there, the line is expected to run up to Jwalapur and onward to Rishikesh.

The Corridor Faces NCR Hurdle

While the report claims that the project is still in the planning stage, it is unlikely to take off as part of the current corridor’s extension. Reason: Delhi-NCR demarcation. The NCRTC - National Capital Region Transport Corporation - the implementing agency of Namo Bharat corridor, has been entrusted with project implementation to decongest the Delhi-NCR only, and Rishikesh is not a part of the NCR’s defined boundaries, said a senior NCRTC official.

Moreover, any extension beyond already conceived routes/corridors will require multiple approvals from across government departments, land acquisition and funding requirements. But if cleared, the extension would mark a significant shift in regional mobility — bringing the Himalayan foothills within easy reach of Delhi for both pilgrims and weekend travellers.