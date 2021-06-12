Delhi to unlock further? CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to announce today

New Delhi: As the national capital sees a dip in COVID-19 cases, the AAP-led Delhi government has started preparations for Unlock 3 in the city.

As per the reports, the officials at Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are contemplating on announcing more relaxations or exemptions in the city.

The DDMA sources also said that in this third phase of unlocking, the authorities may allow cinema halls, gyms and salons to operate in the national capital. In Unlock 3, the seating capacity of public transport may also be increased.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address the public on Saturday and announce more relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal had announced the commencement of the unlocking process in the national capital on May 31. The second set of relaxations were announced on June 7 in the Capital.

The Delhi government, under Unlock 2 allowed the commercial establishments and businesses in the city to function on an odd-even basis. The authorities also allowed the metro services to resume in the city with 50 percent capacity. The Delhi Metro services were stopped on May 10 when the government had tightened the lockdown in view of the surging COVID-19 infections in the city.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government also allowed the Delhi Transport Corporation buses to run with 50 percent capacity. Government and private offices were also allowed to open in the city with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities, according to the state health bulletin. The new additions took the case tally to 1,430,671 and toll to 24,772, as per the bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.31 percent on Friday.

