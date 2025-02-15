Delhi To Witness Rapid Development Under 'Double-Engine' Govt Led By PM Modi: MP Ramesh Awasthi

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic victory in the Delhi elections, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi returned to his parliamentary constituency with a renewed focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level in the area. Awasthi had campaigned for the BJP in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar and Rajouri Garden constituencies, both of which the party won convincingly. Awasthi said that Delhi is set for a rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, the BJP secured a remarkable 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win 22. The Congress failed to open its account. In Gandhi Nagar, BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely clinched victory with 56,858 votes, defeating AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary, who secured 44,110 votes. Congress candidate Kamal Arora (Dabbu) finished third with just 3,453 votes. The election for the Gandhi Nagar seat took place on February 5, 2025.

Similarly, in Rajouri Garden, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa registered a massive win with 64,132 votes, defeating AAP’s A. Dhanwati Chandela, who got 45,942 votes. Congress candidate Dharampal Chandela lagged far behind with only 3,198 votes. The polling for Rajouri Garden also took place on February 5, 2025.

Upon his return to Kanpur after the conclusion of the parliamentary session and the Delhi elections, Ramesh Awasthi was met with an overwhelming reception at the railway station. Thousands of supporters welcomed him with garlands and loud slogans of "Modi Modi" and "Ramesh Awasthi Zindabad."

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Awasthi thanked the people of Kanpur for their unwavering support and acknowledged the relentless efforts of party workers, volunteers, and citizens in securing BJP’s victory. He remarked, “The people of Delhi are relieved and excited as they have finally freed themselves from the 'AAP-disaster.' By choosing the double-engine government, Delhi is now set for rapid development.”

Awasthi emphasized that BJP’s victory in Delhi was a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the party’s robust governance. He asserted that the BJP’s winning streak would continue, with the party scaling new heights in every election.