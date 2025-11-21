Advertisement
DELHI TRADE FAIR 2025

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Public Visit Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, How To Book Ticket Online And More Details

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 opens its doors to the public with updated visit dates, ticket prices, and daily timings. Visitors can easily book tickets online and explore complete details on travel, venue access, and event highlights.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
  • The Delhi Trade Fair 2025, officially known as the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF).
  • It is one of India’s biggest and most culturally rich exhibitions.
  • This year, the event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Public Visit Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, How To Book Ticket Online And More DetailsDelhi Trade Fair 2025: Public Visit Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, How To Book Ticket Online And More Details (Image Credit: ANI)

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025, officially known as the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), is one of India’s biggest and most culturally rich exhibitions. This year, the event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and will showcase the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Visitors can look forward to vibrant state pavilions, international participation, cultural events, and cutting-edge products from across the country.

The event was inaugurated by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, marking the beginning of a 14-day celebration of trade, culture, and innovation. The fair will continue until November 27.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates & Entry Timings

Business Days: November 14 to November 18 (exclusive access for business visitors)

Public Days: November 19 to November 27

Fair Timings: 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM every day

These timings apply throughout the event, allowing visitors ample time to explore various stalls, state pavilions, food courts, and international exhibits.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Ticket Prices & Booking Details

Ticket Prices

Adults:

₹80 on weekdays

₹150 on weekends

Children:

₹40 on weekdays

₹60 on weekends

Free Entry:

Senior citizens

Persons with disabilities (PwD)

Where to Buy Tickets

Visitors can purchase tickets through multiple official options:

The official ITPO website

55 selected Delhi Metro stations

The ‘Saarthi’ mobile app

How to Book Tickets Online

Follow these steps to purchase your tickets online:

Step 1: Visit the official ITPO website – indiatradefair.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ option on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number for registration.
Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your mobile.
Step 5: Choose the ticket category and quantity, then proceed to checkout and complete the payment.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Metro Route & Traffic Advisory

The nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) is the Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line.

Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory due to expected congestion around Pragati Maidan. The following roads may experience heavy traffic:

Mathura Road

Bhairon Marg

Ring Road

Shershah Road

Purana Quila Road

Commuters not visiting IITF are advised to avoid these routes or use alternative paths to ensure smooth travel.

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 promises a rich blend of trade, culture, innovation, and entertainment, offering an exciting experience for both business visitors and the general public. With easy ticket booking options, improved connectivity, and diverse exhibits, IITF 2025 continues its legacy as India’s most prominent trade exhibition. Whether you're visiting for shopping, business opportunities, or simply to enjoy cultural showcases, IITF 2025 has something for everyone.

