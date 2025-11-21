Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Public Visit Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, How To Book Ticket Online And More Details
The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 opens its doors to the public with updated visit dates, ticket prices, and daily timings. Visitors can easily book tickets online and explore complete details on travel, venue access, and event highlights.
- The Delhi Trade Fair 2025, officially known as the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF).
- It is one of India’s biggest and most culturally rich exhibitions.
- This year, the event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
Trending Photos
The Delhi Trade Fair 2025, officially known as the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), is one of India’s biggest and most culturally rich exhibitions. This year, the event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and will showcase the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Visitors can look forward to vibrant state pavilions, international participation, cultural events, and cutting-edge products from across the country.
The event was inaugurated by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, marking the beginning of a 14-day celebration of trade, culture, and innovation. The fair will continue until November 27.
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates & Entry Timings
Business Days: November 14 to November 18 (exclusive access for business visitors)
Public Days: November 19 to November 27
Fair Timings: 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM every day
These timings apply throughout the event, allowing visitors ample time to explore various stalls, state pavilions, food courts, and international exhibits.
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Ticket Prices & Booking Details
Ticket Prices
Adults:
₹80 on weekdays
₹150 on weekends
Children:
₹40 on weekdays
₹60 on weekends
Free Entry:
Senior citizens
Persons with disabilities (PwD)
Where to Buy Tickets
Visitors can purchase tickets through multiple official options:
The official ITPO website
55 selected Delhi Metro stations
The ‘Saarthi’ mobile app
How to Book Tickets Online
Follow these steps to purchase your tickets online:
Step 1: Visit the official ITPO website – indiatradefair.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ option on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number for registration.
Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your mobile.
Step 5: Choose the ticket category and quantity, then proceed to checkout and complete the payment.
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Metro Route & Traffic Advisory
The nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) is the Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line.
Traffic Advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory due to expected congestion around Pragati Maidan. The following roads may experience heavy traffic:
Mathura Road
Bhairon Marg
Ring Road
Shershah Road
Purana Quila Road
Commuters not visiting IITF are advised to avoid these routes or use alternative paths to ensure smooth travel.
The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 promises a rich blend of trade, culture, innovation, and entertainment, offering an exciting experience for both business visitors and the general public. With easy ticket booking options, improved connectivity, and diverse exhibits, IITF 2025 continues its legacy as India’s most prominent trade exhibition. Whether you're visiting for shopping, business opportunities, or simply to enjoy cultural showcases, IITF 2025 has something for everyone.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv