DELHI CRIME

Delhi Trader Shot Dead In Farsh Bazar While Returning From Morning Walk

The attackers, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire at Jain, causing multiple gunshot injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Trader Shot Dead In Farsh Bazar While Returning From Morning Walk (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Crime: In a tragic incident, a man who was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Farsh Bazar on Saturday morning. Confirming his death, Shahdara DCP, Prashant Gautam said that they had received a PCR call at 8:36 a.m. pertaining to the firing incident.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jain, 52. The attackers, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire at Jain, causing multiple gunshot injuries. Following the incident, a PCR call was made at the Police Station of Farsh Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Jain (52) was reported to have been shot by two people who came on a motorcycle while he was returning back to his residence after a morning walk, news agency ANI reported, citing officials.

"A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident that was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," Shahdara DCP, Prashant Gautam, said.

The crime team was rushed to the spot upon receiving information. "At 8:36 am, we received a PCR call that two boys on a bike shot a man and fled. On the spot, the police found that a person named Sunil Jain was shot. He was shot 3-4 times.

Sunil Jain has died. He owned a crockery shop and was 52 years old. The family is denying any kind of threat," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

