The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory for Friday, November 7, anticipating severe congestion in South Delhi due to the "Pad Yatra" (foot procession) led by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The procession, expected to draw over 50,000 devotees and numerous vehicles, will cause restrictions on key routes throughout the day and into Saturday.

The yatra is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am from the Adhya Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur and will proceed toward the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Key Road Restrictions And Timings

To ensure safe movement, police will enforce strict time-bound restrictions and diversions, particularly affecting traffic in the Mehrauli and Chhatarpur areas. Commuters are strongly advised to avoid these routes.

Specifically, the stretch from Y-Point, Chhattarpur to Dera More (SSN Marg) will be fully restricted for all vehicles from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, the area from CDR Chowk to Y-Point, Chhattarpur saw all vehicle movement restricted between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Furthermore, the route from Zeer Khod to Dera More will be restricted from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm on November 7, with these restrictions continuing until Saturday morning, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm on November 8.

Parking is strictly prohibited along the stretch from CDR Chowk to Dera Mandi and Zeer Khod between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm. Violating vehicles will be towed and penalised.

Recommended Alternative Routes

Motorists heading to major NCR destinations must use alternative routes to bypass the congestion in South Delhi:

For Faridabad-bound Traffic : Take MG Road via CDR Chowk.

: Take MG Road via CDR Chowk. For Gurugram-bound Traffic : Use Mandi Road via CDR Chowk.

: Use Mandi Road via CDR Chowk. From Dera Gaon: Take Bandh Road towards Mandi Road to reach MG Road.

Advisory to Commuters: The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid SSN Marg, Chhattarpur Mandir Road, and 100 Foota Road. Commuters should opt for public transport and plan their journey well in advance.

About The Spiritual Leader

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the 'peethadhishwar' of Bageshwar Dham, a famous Hindu religious site located in the Gada village of Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district. He is known to interact with his followers by telling them about themselves. Events like these attract large crowds; as recently as this year, there was a stampede-like situation in one of his events in Thane, Maharashtra.

Note: Emergency vehicles (Police, Ambulance, Fire Brigade) will be given priority access but are also advised to avoid the affected stretches to prevent delays.

