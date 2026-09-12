BRICS Summit 2026: The Delhi Police is executing stringent traffic controls and diversions on routes near Lutyens' Delhi and major arterial corridors in Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Leaders' Summit in the city. In effect, between 9:30 AM and 9:30 PM, these traffic rules will focus on key zones, limiting general vehicular movement but ensuring emergency service movement seamlessly.
The commuters traveling within the national capital region are required to plan their routes ahead, use alternative routes laid by authorities, and prefer metro transportation to avoid any delay in travel.
There is heavy traffic control or restriction of movement on important routes used for business and diplomatic movement.
Zones restricted for movement: Traffic movement is highly restricted near the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and areas of Lutyens' Delhi.
Arterial routes controlled: Important thoroughfares like Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg and India Gate C-Hexagon will be closed during certain times.
Highways and radial routes: There is high restriction on Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road.
There are detailed guidelines provided by the authorities for movement of essential services and transport during restricted period.
Emergency priority: Ambulances, fire engines, and other officially recognized medical/ emergency response vehicles shall have unrestricted access at all check-points.
Prohibition on commercial vehicles: Commercial vehicles and vehicles without a designated destination within the city limits of Delhi will not be permitted to enter the city.
Official recommendations: It is strongly recommended by law enforcement that the public abide by the directives of traffic personnel on site and use the Delhi Metro services for inter-city travel.
There are alternate routes designed to ensure travelers have access to these destinations even in case of extensive road blockades.
Airport traffic: Passengers traveling to Indira Gandhi International Airport need to take into account additional travel time and use the Airport Express train service if possible.
Railway station traffic: Alternating routes have been designed for travelers who wish to access New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.
Official maps: Official maps highlighting alternates, controlled roads, and restricted zones are color coded blue, orange, purple and red respectively.
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