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Beating the BRICS blockade: Smart commuter strategies for Delhi's diplomatic gridlock

BRICS Summit 2026: Check Delhi Police traffic advisories, road closures, diversions, and alternate routes for airports and railway stations during the BRICS Summit.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
Beating the BRICS blockade: Smart commuter strategies for Delhi's diplomatic gridlock
Image Credit: BRICS Summit preparations underway. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Beating the BRICS blockade: Smart commuter strategies for Delhi's diplomatic gridlock
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