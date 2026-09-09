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BRICS Summit in Delhi: Major roads, diversions, and the ultimate commuter survival guide

Know the complete Delhi traffic advisory for the BRICS summit from September 11 to 13, covering route diversions, airport paths, and school closures.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
BRICS Summit in Delhi: Major roads, diversions, and the ultimate commuter survival guide
Image Credit: Traffic police personnel tow away a car parked in a no-parking zone near Bharat Mandapam ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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