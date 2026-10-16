/Delhi traffic advisory: Connaught Place protest to impact traffic today—check diverted routes before you leave

Drivers passing through central Delhi on Friday (October 16) can expect a high degree of traffic jams owing to a planned protest in Central Park in Connaught Place. The Delhi Traffic Police has given a complete set of guidelines warning of disruptions to traffic flow starting from 3:00 PM on important streets like inner circles, outer circles, and connecting roads. Commuters have been urged to use public transport facilities and the Delhi Metro.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates. FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police Your Safety, Our Priority. #DelhiTrafficPolice #DTPUpdates #DPTrafficAdvisory @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 15, 2026
Heavy traffic jams and road blockages are likely to take place along many central Delhi corridors in the evening:
Around Connaught Place: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Chelmsford Road.
Connecting roads: Parliament Street, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Janpath, Tolstoy Marg, and Barakhamba Road.
Main roads: Minto Road, Basant Lane, Rafi Marg, Ashoka Road (between GPO and C-Hexagon), and Sikandra Road.
Owing to security diversions and police barricading, heavy vehicle jams will take place around important roundabouts:
Mandi House and Patel Chowk: Traffic movement will be slow on account of security checks and heavy pedestrian movement.
Gol Dakkhana & Windsor Place: Any roads that link these locations will witness sporadic blockades.
C-Hexagon (India Gate) & Rail Bhavan: VIP movements and the vicinity to the area where the protests will take place will add to the burden on these circuits.
Add extra time: Commuters passing through New Delhi and Lutyens' Delhi should allow extra time for their journey.
Take the metro: Commuters should use the Delhi Metro to avoid any roadblocks.
Obey on-duty traffic policemen: Commuters should follow instructions given by traffic policemen at junctions for diversion of routes.
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