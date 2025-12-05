The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing extensive traffic restrictions across the capital on Friday, in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit. Commuters have been warned of major disruptions throughout the day as several key routes will undergo closures and diversions during the high-security engagements. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Special traffic regulation arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement during the high-security visit.

Three Time Slots, Multiple Restrictions

The traffic advisory covers three distinct time periods with varying restrictions across central Delhi's key routes.

10 AM to 11:30 AM Restrictions

No vehicles will be allowed to park or halt on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road during this window. Vehicles found parked will be towed immediately and kept at the Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.

Traffic will be diverted on Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas crossing, San Martin to ABHM crossing, San Martin to Abhai crossing, Sunheri Masjid, and roads around Rail Bhawan.

Commuters are advised to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road.

Alternative routes include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, and Rafi Marg.

11 AM to 12:30 PM Restrictions

During this period, no parking or halting will be permitted on Janpath Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road, and W-Point. Violators will face towing and prosecution, with vehicles kept at the same traffic pits.

Traffic diversions will be on Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, and Barakhamba Road.

Routes to avoid include Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, and Janpath Road.

Suggested alternatives are DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, and K Kamraj Marg.

3 PM to 5 PM Restrictions

The final restriction period prohibits parking or halting on Janpath Road, Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, and Bhairon Marg. The same towing and prosecution measures apply.

Putin's Schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived on Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palam airport, is scheduled to attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11 AM on Friday, followed by a visit to Rajghat around 11:30 AM.