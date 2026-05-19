Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for twin summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory for a high-level summit rehearsal scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday, cautioning commuters that several important roads in the national capital are likely to witness restrictions, diversions, and regulated movement between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.​

The rehearsal is being organised in preparation for the upcoming International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit, both scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam between May 28 and June 1.​

According to the advisory, commuters have been urged to carefully plan their travel during rehearsal hours and to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.​

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The police specifically advised people to use the Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg, stating that both stretches would remain operational in both directions during the rehearsal period.​

For commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi, the advisory recommended using the Ring Road via Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan for smoother travel.​

Similarly, people travelling between west and south Delhi have been advised to take the Ring Road through Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, and Bikaji Cama Place to avoid congestion near the restricted areas.​

Those travelling between east and south Delhi have been asked to use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor, which are expected to remain functional during the movement restrictions.​

The advisory also clarified that the NH-8 corridor and the Gurgaon Road through Dhaula Kuan would remain open for passengers travelling towards the airport, ensuring that airport-bound traffic is not significantly disrupted.​

According to the traffic police, entry into the New Delhi district may be permitted only through the Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg during the rehearsal period, while major stretches such as SP Marg and Mathura Road may either remain affected or be temporarily closed depending on traffic movement requirements.​

Commuters travelling towards Connaught Place through the W-Point on Tilak Marg have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and instead use Sikandara Road or DDU Marg as alternate routes.​

The advisory further stated that Rajiv Chowk's outer circle and the Connaught Place area would remain accessible through Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Barakhamba Road.​

For people visiting Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the police advised using Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg to avoid traffic restrictions around the central administrative zone.​

Similarly, commuters heading towards the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court, and the Patiala House Courts have been advised to use Tilak Marg for access to the court complexes.​

People attending events or visiting Bharat Mandapam during the rehearsal have been instructed to park their vehicles at the Bhairon Mandir parking area and enter the venue only through Gates 4 and 10.​

The advisory added that designated cab pick-up and drop-off points, along with DTC bus halts, would operate near Gates 4 and 10, while app-based taxi services would also function through the same designated access points.​

The traffic police further said that commuters can rely on various online navigation platforms for real-time updates regarding diversions and alternative routes.​

It added that voice-guided alerts would also be activated on digital navigation systems to warn commuters in advance before they approach affected stretches.​