Delhi Traffic Advisory: Major Restrictions, Diversions Today Amid Kanwar Yatra Rush | Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police have launched a new advisory announcing heightened traffic restrictions and diversions in many parts of the city, expecting a massive influx of Kanwarias and Dak Kanwarias on Tuesday. This influx is predicted specifically on Yudhisthir Setu and Boulevard Road, and also at Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar.

Authorities expected extreme traffic jam on Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhisthir Setu, and Boulevard Road, because of the huge number of devotees.

In order to control the situation and reduce inconveniences to the general public, restrictions on traffic will be enforced from 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight) on July 22.

Important Restrictions:

Yudhisthir Setu to Shahdara (via Tis Hazari): Bus and commercial vehicle movement will be limited.

Boulevard Road (ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Tis Hazari): Commercial vehicle entry will be disallowed.

Lothian Road (GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate): Commercial vehicles will be barred from movement.

Traffic Diversions For Commercial Vehicles:

Through Ring Road (MGM) from GPO Chowk (Hanuman Mandir side) to Tis Hazari: Commercial traffic will be diverted from Kashmiri Gate Metro Gate No. 5 (Outer ISBT Kashmiri Gate). They are advised to take Ring Road towards Yamuna Marg – Raj Niwas Marg – Rajpur Road – Dr. Karnwal Road, up to Barf Khana Chowk and then further.

From Tis Hazari side to Yudhisthir Setu: Commercial traffic and buses will be diverted from Kashmiri Gate Metro Gate No. 5. They can take Ring Road – left turn – U-turn from Math – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – Outer Ring Road – Akshardham Temple – NH-24 and move ahead.

Commuters are strongly discouraged from using these impacted roads and make their travel plans keeping the advisory in view. The Delhi Traffic Police requests the public and drivers to remain patient, follow traffic rules and road sense, obey the directions of traffic personnel placed at each crossroads, and keep abreast of Delhi Traffic Police sources for current developments.