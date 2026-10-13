/Delhi traffic advisory today: Avoid these central and south Delhi routes on October 13

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The advisory informs the public about diversions and congestion in the areas of Central and South Delhi due to the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.
The following high-impact zones need to be considered by commuters going to Central Delhi, foreign embassies, and major railway stations:
Central and diplomatic enclave: Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg crossing, San Martin Marg T-point, and Ring Road near Moti Bagh Flyover.
Connaught Place and Lutyens' Delhi: Outer Circle CP (Barakhamba Road and Sansad Marg junctions), Chelmsford Road, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan roundabout, and Jai Singh Road.
Important intersections: Panchkuian Road roundabout, Mandi House roundabout, Minto Road, DDU Marg, RML Hospital roundabout, and Bhikaji Cama Place underpass.
South Delhi: T-point Lodhi Road flyover and Nila Gumbad roundabout.
As the Bloomberg New Economy Forum is held at Hotel Taj Palace, VIP movements will have a major impact on Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, and Chanakyapuri routes up to midday. The traffic policemen will manually control the vehicles according to the level of congestion.
Commuters traveling to hospitals, offices, or airports are urged to use the Delhi Metro, leave well ahead of scheduled departure times, and check official Delhi Traffic Police social media handles for live updates. Avoid roadside parking along diverted routes to maintain smooth vehicular flow.
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