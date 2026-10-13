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Delhi traffic advisory today: Avoid these central and south Delhi routes on October 13

Check the Delhi traffic advisory for October 13. Avoid major routes near Taj Palace, CP, and Mandi House between 7 AM and 1 PM due to VIP movements.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
Delhi traffic advisory today: Avoid these central and south Delhi routes on October 13
Image Credit: Traffic Jam at ITO. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Delhi traffic advisory today: Avoid these central and south Delhi routes on October 13
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