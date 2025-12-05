Winter has delivered a sharp shock to the National Capital Region, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a one-week warning for severe cold wave conditions and dense fog.

Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season so far, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 5 degree Celsius on Friday morning.

This sudden and intense drop is the lowest minimum temperature recorded this December, signaling a prolonged spell of biting cold and affecting daily routines across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Records Coldest December Day

The severity of the cold wave is evident in the sharp fall in minimum and maximum temperatures across the capital:

Minimum Plunge: The minimum temperature dropped to 5 on Friday morning, following 5.6 degree Celsius recorded on Thursday, which was 3.9 degree Celsius below normal.

Maximum Drop: The maximum temperature also remained significantly low, registering only 23.1 on Thursday, making it the coldest day in terms of maximum temperature this December.

Forecast: While the IMD predicts a slight increase in temperatures from Saturday, the capital will remain under the grip of a cold wave and dense fog is expected to persist for the next one week.

Northwesterly winds blowing at approximately 10 km are intensifying the chill factor

NCR Cities Brace For Fog And Cold

Neighbouring cities in the NCR are also preparing for fog and cold, which is likely to impact road traffic and commuting

Noida and Ghaziabad: These cities are registering higher minimum temperatures, hovering around 9 degree Celsius to 10 degree Celsius, However, both cities are forecast to experience significant fog and haze.

Ghaziabad is currently reporting an alarming AQI of 381, much worse compared to Delhi.

Gurugram: The minimum temperature in Gurugram is expected to remain stable at around 8 degree Celsius.

Regional Contrast: Delhi's current minimum temperature 5 degree Celsius is much lower than other regional capitals, including Chandigarh (7.8 degree Celsius), Jaipur (10.4 degree Celsius), and Lucknow (11.4 degree Celsius).

Rajasthan Plains Freeze

The plains of Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperatures in Northern India, highlighting the wide reach of the cold wave:

Coldest Spot: Fatehpur in Rajasthan was the coldest spot in the plains, recording a freezing minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius.

Low Temperatures: Other cities in the region also saw temperatures below 5 degree Celsius, including Luunkaransar (2.9 degree Celsius), Sikar (3.8 degree Celsius), and Churu (4.7 degree Celsius).

Air Quality Remains In 'Severe' Category

Compounding the cold is the persistent issue of severe air pollution in the NCR:

Critical AQI: The air quality across Delhi-NCR remains in the 'Severe' category.

Worst Affected: Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 348, while Ghaziabad reported the worst air quality at 381, thus making it highly polluted alongside the extreme cold.

