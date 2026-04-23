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NewsIndiaDelhi traffic alert: Major jams expected near DU north campus from April 23-25; check routes to avoid
DELHI TRAFFIC ALERT

Delhi traffic alert: Major jams expected near DU north campus from April 23-25; check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issues an advisory for April 23-25 due to Hindu College’s MECCA-2026 fest. Check traffic diversions at Mall Road, Patel Chest, and Malka Ganj here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Heavy traffic is expected near DU North Campus from April 23 to April 25 (10:00 AM to 08:00 PM).
  • Diversions and restrictions are likely at major intersections including Mall Road, Patel Chest, Kranti Chowk, and Malka Ganj Chowk; emergency vehicles remain exempt.
  • The Delhi Traffic Police recommends using the Delhi Metro, avoiding roadside parking near the campus, and checking the official WhatsApp (8750871493) for live updates.
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Delhi traffic alert: Major jams expected near DU north campus from April 23-25; check routes to avoidTraffic crawls along Lodhi Road as vehicles move slowly amid a heavy jam in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert for all motorists who are likely to experience traffic jams on roads near the Delhi University (DU) premises between April 23 and April 25, 2026.

The traffic alert comes amid preparations for the annual "MECCA-2026" cultural festival that will take place at Hindu College from April 23 to April 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM every day.

Key traffic areas and restrictions

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In order to accommodate the high influx of students and visitors, the traffic police may enforce certain measures that would include traffic diversion or restrictions at some intersections as detailed below:

  • St. Stephen's College Red Light
  • Kranti Chowk
  • Patel Chest
  • Mall Road and all university connecting roads
  • MCD Chowk
  • Malka Ganj Chowk

While traffic regulation or traffic diversion would depend on the actual traffic situation, ambulances and other emergency services will not be restricted by these guidelines.

Advice for motorists and students

As part of its official guidelines for commuters and residents, the Delhi Traffic Police advises them as follows:

Plan your route: Commuters and residents are

Prepare early: The community is advised to plan their trips in advance and take extra time to reach their destination.

Stay off the roadsides: The illegal parking on the roadside areas surrounding North Campus will be actively patrolled, as it forms one of the primary sources of congestion.

Travel by public transport: It is recommended that travelers resort to the Delhi Metro and other public transport systems to reduce the number of cars in the DU vicinity.

Getting updates on the situation

To get the latest updates about the road blockades and traffic movement, citizens may access the following official platforms:

  • Website: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in
  • WhatsApp: 8750871493
  • Helpline numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444

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