Delhi traffic alert: Major jams expected near DU north campus from April 23-25; check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert for all motorists who are likely to experience traffic jams on roads near the Delhi University (DU) premises between April 23 and April 25, 2026.

The traffic alert comes amid preparations for the annual "MECCA-2026" cultural festival that will take place at Hindu College from April 23 to April 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM every day.

Key traffic areas and restrictions

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In order to accommodate the high influx of students and visitors, the traffic police may enforce certain measures that would include traffic diversion or restrictions at some intersections as detailed below:

St. Stephen's College Red Light

Kranti Chowk

Patel Chest

Mall Road and all university connecting roads

MCD Chowk

Malka Ganj Chowk

While traffic regulation or traffic diversion would depend on the actual traffic situation, ambulances and other emergency services will not be restricted by these guidelines.

Advice for motorists and students

As part of its official guidelines for commuters and residents, the Delhi Traffic Police advises them as follows:

Plan your route: Commuters and residents are

Prepare early: The community is advised to plan their trips in advance and take extra time to reach their destination.

Stay off the roadsides: The illegal parking on the roadside areas surrounding North Campus will be actively patrolled, as it forms one of the primary sources of congestion.

Travel by public transport: It is recommended that travelers resort to the Delhi Metro and other public transport systems to reduce the number of cars in the DU vicinity.

Getting updates on the situation

To get the latest updates about the road blockades and traffic movement, citizens may access the following official platforms:

Website : traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in WhatsApp : 8750871493

: 8750871493 Helpline numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444

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