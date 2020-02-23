हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anti-CAA protest

Delhi traffic comes to halt amid anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad, Bhajanpur

Traffic movement is also hit at Signature Bridge to Hindaun Air Base which connects Delhi to Gaziabad, causing inconvenience to the people. 

New Delhi: The anti-CAA protest at several places in Delhi including Jafrabad and Bhajanpura area of Delhi has led to massive traffic jams halting traffic at places like Jasola, Jamia Nagar, Ashram and Badarpur due to the blockaded roads. 

Jam is also observed in areas like New Friends Colony, Jaitpur, Seelampur, Babur Pur, Bhajanpura, Khureji, Zafarabad, Shastri Park Yamuna Vihar, Kardam Puri, Loni Road and Mustafa Baad. 

Delhi traffic police issued traffic alert on its official Twitter handle by informing about the current traffic situation and advised motorists to use NH-24. 

During the anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23), stone-pelting incident took place between the pro and anti groups.  Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. 

