Delhi traffic jam alert: Congestion likely today amid board exams and Global AI Summit 2026? Check

Delhi traffic jam alert: Commuters in Delhi reportedly faced heavy traffic congestion on Monday, with several roads witnessing long snarls amid security arrangements and diversions in place for the India AI Impact Summit. Multiple social media users shared visuals of the gridlock, claiming that vehicles remained stuck for extended periods and that traffic movement was severely affected across key stretches of the national capital. Meanwhile, board examinations begin on Tuesday, potentially affecting students and parents travelling to exam centres.

Traffic congestion amid India AI Impact Summit 2026

According to media reports, commuters in the national capital reported traffic congestion on Monday due to security arrangements and diversions put in place for the India AI Impact Summit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This came despite an advance advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, officials have credited the traffic congestion to VIP movement and route restrictions for AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Moreover, there was also a rush of the wedding season and students going for board exams.

“Delhi has become Bangalore,” a social media user wrote on X. Several others also shared images of traffic snarls and posted updates about the situation online.

Board exam rush and traffic jam

Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory on Sunday in view of the Summit and board exams of class 10 and 12, which begin today.

In the advisory, the authorities shared details of the routes, restrictions, and more. In the post shared by Delhi traffic police on X, an advisory for school students was also included.

According to the advisory, the traffic police shared the names of ten schools that fall on the main routes of VVIP movement, where board exams will be held.

Nodal officers from the traffic police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres.

"In view of AI Impact Summit-2026 to be held from 16 Feb, 2026 to 20 Feb, 2026, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi. Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly," the post read.

Traffic Advisory



In view of AI Impact Summit-2026 to be held from 16 Feb, 2026 to 20 Feb, 2026, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.



Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory#AISummit2026 pic.twitter.com/iyldJMggDd — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 14, 2026

Also Read- AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory - Check what routes to avoid

AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16 and is scheduled to go on till February 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners, as per ANI.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African nations.

(with ANI inputs)