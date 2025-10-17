Delhi Traffic: National Capital Witnesses Heavy Traffic Congestion Amid Diwali Rush | Watch Video

Delhi Heavy Traffic: Amid the Diwali rush in the national capital, heavy traffic was witnessed at Teen Murti Marg on Friday. This comes just a day after Delhi reported traffic congestion in several areas including Tolstoy Road at Sansad Marg, and the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh also saw a traffic jam at the roundabout near the Greater Noida Authority.

The Diwali festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, often brings a surge in traffic congestion, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi. As thousands of people travel to visit family, shop for festivities, and attend celebrations, roads become crowded, leading to slower commutes and longer travel times.

Watch Traffic Visuals From Delhi's Teen Murti Marg:

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy traffic witnessed at Teen Murti Marg amid the Diwali rush in the National capital. pic.twitter.com/i95RrPyyrr — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Authorities usually ramp up traffic management efforts during the Diwali period, deploying extra personnel and implementing special traffic rules to ease congestion.

On traffic movement and arrangements ahead of Diwali and other festivals, Dinesh K Gupta, Additional CP, told ANI that maximum staff have been deployed and challans are being issued on the spot.

"We have deployed our maximum staff. Our motorcycles are patrolling. Our officers are in the field. The officers are continuously monitoring the field. We are removing the vehicles parked on the road. We are issuing challans on the spot. We are issuing maximum challans through our challan app so that people should not park their vehicles in the wrong place. In special marketplaces like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Cannaught Place, we have created area-specific traffic plans for these areas," he said.

"We've also established parking facilities...We also have a team for drink and drive because of the festival season; we are conducting special drives. We have a special team with alcohol meters. In coordination with the local police, we are setting up pickets at night and prosecuting those who drink and drive," the top cop added.

Netizens Share Visuals Of Delhi Traffic

"The traffic jam in delhi today! had to take the metro to avoid getting stuck," an X user posted.

"Traffic in Delhi right now is like a lesson in patience you didn’t ask for," another one said.

"Massive jam at the delhi entry point near Ghazipur dump.Everyday same story. Just in order to collect pennies from commercial vehicles,MCD toll booths stall the full traffic. This is insane waste of commute time,waste of fuel and torture!!" a netizen said on X.



The combination of increased private vehicle use, limited parking, and frequent road closures for events further compounds the problem, causing significant delays and frustration for daily commuters.

(with ANI Inputs)