Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations
Delhi Traffic Police issued a Republic Day advisory with route restrictions, parking rules, metro service will begin at 3 am, bus diversions, and suggested routes to New and Old Delhi railway stations.
Trending Photos
The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January 2026, outlining special arrangements, restrictions and route diversions to ensure smooth traffic movement and security during the national event.
According to the advisory, Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26, with the parade scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk and conclude at the Red Fort. In view of the parade and associated ceremonies, traffic restrictions will be imposed from the morning hours along the parade route and in adjoining areas.
यातायात निर्देशिका
26 जनवरी, 2026 को @republicday2026 समारोह के मद्देनजर, दिल्ली में कुछ यातायात प्रतिबंध प्रभावी होंगे।
यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि वे उल्लेखित मार्गों से बचें और तदनुसार अपनी यात्रा की योजना बनाएं।#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/RiJAMajPSr — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 24, 2026
As per the advisory, the parade route will be Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Red Fort. Entry along the route will be permitted only to pass-holders and authorised vehicles, while the movement of heavy vehicles will remain prohibited.
The advisory also specifies parking arrangements, stating that members of the general public must use designated parking locations only. Vehicles parked illegally will not be permitted in restricted zones.
However, metro services will begin at 3:00 AM.
To facilitate passengers travelling to railway stations, the traffic police have suggested specific routes. For New Delhi Railway Station, commuters from South Delhi are advised to use Ring Road, ITO, Minto Road, Kamla Market and Raqabganj Road via Ajmeri Gate. Those coming from East Delhi should take IP Extension or Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, ITO, Minto Road and Kamla Market via Ajmeri Gate.
For Old Delhi Railway Station, commuters from South Delhi are advised to use Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Yamuna Bazar, S.P. Mukherjee Marg and Kudasiya Ghat. From East Delhi, the suggested route is Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, ITO, Ring Road, Yamuna Bazar, S.P. Mukherjee Marg and Kudasiya Ghat.
The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience on Republic Day.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv