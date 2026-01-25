Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January 2026, outlining special arrangements, restrictions and route diversions to ensure smooth traffic movement and security during the national event.

According to the advisory, Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26, with the parade scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk and conclude at the Red Fort. In view of the parade and associated ceremonies, traffic restrictions will be imposed from the morning hours along the parade route and in adjoining areas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the advisory, the parade route will be Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Red Fort. Entry along the route will be permitted only to pass-holders and authorised vehicles, while the movement of heavy vehicles will remain prohibited.

The advisory also specifies parking arrangements, stating that members of the general public must use designated parking locations only. Vehicles parked illegally will not be permitted in restricted zones.

However, metro services will begin at 3:00 AM.

To facilitate passengers travelling to railway stations, the traffic police have suggested specific routes. For New Delhi Railway Station, commuters from South Delhi are advised to use Ring Road, ITO, Minto Road, Kamla Market and Raqabganj Road via Ajmeri Gate. Those coming from East Delhi should take IP Extension or Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, ITO, Minto Road and Kamla Market via Ajmeri Gate.

For Old Delhi Railway Station, commuters from South Delhi are advised to use Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Yamuna Bazar, S.P. Mukherjee Marg and Kudasiya Ghat. From East Delhi, the suggested route is Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, ITO, Ring Road, Yamuna Bazar, S.P. Mukherjee Marg and Kudasiya Ghat.

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience on Republic Day.