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Delhi traffic police issue advisory; Section 163 imposed near Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police have put up barricades and shut Jantar Mantar Road to traffic because of the protest call today.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Delhi traffic police issue advisory; Section 163 imposed near Jantar Mantar

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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