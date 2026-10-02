/Delhi traffic police issue advisory; Section 163 imposed near Jantar Mantar

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for Central Delhi on Friday, with restrictions and diversions planned around Jantar Mantar because of the proposed protest there. Commuters have been asked to keep away from the affected roads where they can and to leave early for their destinations.
Restrictions and regulated movement will be in place on and around these stretches:
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 1, 2026
In connection with traffic restrictions and regulated movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on 02 October 2026, commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches wherever feasible and plan their journeys in advance.
Traffic… pic.twitter.com/3oGsoRHBP0
Those driving towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and other parts of Central Delhi should plan alternate routes beforehand. They should follow the instructions of personnel on the road and allow extra time for the trip.
Stopping or parking on or near the regulated stretches is not allowed, as it could add to the congestion.
Delhi Police have put up barricades and shut Jantar Mantar Road to traffic because of the protest call. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed in the designated area on the orders of the competent authority.
The public has been asked to follow official directions and cooperate with the traffic and police personnel on duty.
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