Farmers protest

Delhi traffic update: Here are roads and routes to avoid today due to farmers' protest

Delhi Police has advised people to avoid travelling towards Singhu and Tikri borders as traffic movement was not allowed on these routes. 

Delhi traffic update: Here are roads and routes to avoid today due to farmers&#039; protest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements as farmers decided to camp at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) to protest against the central farm laws.

Security has been tightened and barricading was done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government`s offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday advised people to avoid travelling towards Singhu and Tikri borders as traffic movement was not allowed on these routes. 

"Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini and vice-e-versa, GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. 

In another tweet, it said Tikri border is also closed for traffic movement and Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders were open and available to Haryana.

Also Read: Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says farmers will not go to Delhi's Burari

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads: 

Tikri border
Singhu border
Dhansa border
DND
Delhi-UP border near Dilshad Garden
Kalindi Kunj border
Bahadurgarh border
Faridabad border
NH-44
Dhaula Kuan
Mubaraka Chowk
Entire Outer Ring Road
Grand Trunk Road
Carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh
Carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan

While some farmers agreed to go to Burari's Nirankari Ground in Delhi, a government-designated site to carry out the protest against the farm laws, the remaining have decided to put stay on roads and highways and all entries of Delhi borders. 

The farmers, who are regularly holding strategy meets, said they do not accept any conditional dialogue as offered by the central government and announced that they will continue to block all five entry points to Delhi.

Tags:
Farmers protestDilli chalo protestFarmers protest todaytikri borderSinghu border
