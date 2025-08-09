Delhi Traffic Update: Waterlogging, Jams Disrupt Raksha Bandhan Weekend; Check Affected Routes

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, 9 August, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The downpour caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas, leading to traffic disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert for Delhi for the day.

Waterlogging, Flight Delay Due To Rain

Areas including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar faced rainfall, leading to waterlogging on roads and traffic disruptions.

Furthermore, the heavy rainfall also caused delays in flight schedules at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Indigo Airlines posted on social media advising passengers to expect delays and urged travellers to check flight status online before heading to the airport.

Delhi Traffic Jam Update

The Delhi Traffic Police, through its official X handle, issued updates on waterlogged areas and the traffic jams caused by the rainfall.

Due to the Raksha Bandhan festival weekend and recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on the old GT Road is likely to be severely affected, the police informed in an X post. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking the old GT Road.

In a post, the police informed that due to waterlogging, the Zakira Underpass is closed. In addition, they advised the commuters from Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Adarsh Nagar (North West Delhi) heading towards Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Moti Nagar (West Delhi) to:

1- Avoid the Zakira Underpass

2- From Inderlok, take a left turn towards Road No. 40

3- Take a right turn towards Swami Narayan Marg

4- Then take New Rohtak Road to reach Karol Bagh

5- From Karol Bagh, proceed to Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar (West Delhi), etc.

Traffic Advisory



Due to waterlogging, the Zakira Underpass is closed. Today being Raksha Bandhan festival and weekend hence Commuters from Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Adarsh Nagar (North West Delhi) heading towards Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Moti Nagar (West Delhi)… https://t.co/5TA9rFfnXr — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 9, 2025

Earlier, it was informed that the traffic may be affected on Lodhi Road in the carriageway from Madarsa towards Lodhi Hotel due to the bending of a tree towards the road near Lodhi Garden. However, the issue was resolved, and the tree was removed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services are operational and, according to the traffic police, could help minimize travel disruptions.

Delhi Downpour's Affects

The Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge reportedly rose to a season-high level of 205.15 metres early on Friday morning, inching closer to the danger mark of 205.33 metres. This added to the concerns of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Despite the disruption, the rain brought some relief from the persistent humidity. The air quality improved to a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) of 116 as recorded on Friday.

(with IANS inputs)