/Indian Railways cancels Delhi-bound trains ahead of October 10 CJP protest; check list of affected routes

Indian Railways on Friday cancelled all Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday amid a planned protest in the national capital. The decision also affects Rajdhani Express services from West Bengal and several trains from Banaras and Bihar.
The Railway Board directed all zonal railways to cancel Mail and Express trains departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday that were due to arrive at the two Delhi stations during the specified window on Saturday. The trains will be cancelled at their source stations.
Railway authorities cited intelligence reports and traffic advisories warning of severe congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10 due to the planned demonstration. They said road restrictions could make it difficult for passengers to reach stations or arrange onwards transport after arrival.
As per media reports, about 5,000 passengers had missed trains on Thursday because of traffic jams linked to the INDIA bloc protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
In view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion in area around New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th Oct, 2026 following is decided: All Mail/Express Trains starting at Source after 14:00 Hrs today i.e. 9th Oct, 2026 which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizzamuddin Railway Station on 10th Oct, 2026 from 04:00 Hrs to 14:00 Hrs be cancelled at source: Indian Railways— IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026
Note: Passengers should verify these cancellations with the concerned railway divisions as some route-specific cancellations require confirmation.
Delhi Police has sought restrictions on Delhi Metro services ahead of the protest. In a letter dated October 8, Joint Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalises.
Key stations include:
Police also sought a possible reduction in train frequency at these stations.
The disruptions are linked to a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and supporting organisations at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing public safety, traffic management concerns and alleged violations of conditions during earlier demonstrations. Police said the application lacked the required advance notice. Security has been tightened in central Delhi and on major entry routes to the capital.
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