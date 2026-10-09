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Indian Railways cancels Delhi-bound trains ahead of October 10 CJP protest; check list of affected routes

Indian Railways cancels Mail, Express, and Rajdhani trains to Delhi on Oct 10  CJP 'chalo Delhi' protest due to planned protests. Check the full list of affected trains.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Indian Railways cancels Delhi-bound trains ahead of October 10 CJP protest; check list of affected routes
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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