Delhi Triple-Murder Case: Man Kills Mother And Siblings - Chilling Details Surface

A disturbing case has come to light from the national capital, a 25-year-old man from the Laxmi Nagar area allegedly murdered three members of his family due to financial distress. The accused later approached the Laxmi Nagar Police Station to surrender and confess to the crime. The accused has been identified as Yashveer Singh, and the horrific incident came to light at around 5 pm on Thursday.

As per IANS, Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, walked into the police station and confessed to the police officers that he had killed his mother, sister, and younger brother due to financial distress.

After the disclosure made by Singh about the crime he committed, the police teams were immediately dispatched to his residence to verify the claim.

The officials found the bodies of the three family members inside the house, as was disclosed by him. Meanwhile, the deceased were identified as Kavita (46), Meghana (24), and Mukul (14).

ANI reported on January 5 that the police had stated that the accused allegedly gave a 'poisonous substance' to his family members around 2 pm and later strangled them.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said the accused had confessed to strangulating his family members after administering a poisonous substance.

Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that the accused told investigating officers that he had mixed “dhatura” into the sweets that he fed his family members. Notably, the exact substance has not been officially confirmed yet.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with neighbours expressing disbelief over the tragedy.

(with agencies' inputs)