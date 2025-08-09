Delhi Triple Murder: Man Accused Of Killing Wife And 2 Daughters, Now Absconding

A triple murder case has come to light in Delhi, according to police officials, a man identified as Pradeep has allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters aged five and seven in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

Citing Delhi Police, ANI reported that the accused who killed his wife and children is absconding. The bodies were found in their home in Karawal Nagar on Saturday morning.

According to the officials, information regarding the deaths was received at the Karawal Nagar police station at around 7:15 am on Saturday.

When the police personnel reached the spot, they discovered the bodies of the woman, 28 years old, and her daughters, aged about seven and five years. They were lying dead in their room. Furthermore, crime and forensic teams reached the site to collect evidence, while officers examined the scene for possible clues.

As per the police authorities, the bodies have been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Karawal Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, teams have been deployed to trace the husband of the deceased, and the investigation into the matter is underway.

According to an NDTV report, officials suspect arguments with the wife and could have been the motive behind the murders. However, the exact reason behind the killings is still being probed.

(with ANI inputs)