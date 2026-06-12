Delhi inferno: 3 dead in Tughlakabad fire just days after Malviya Nagar tragedy kills 21

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area early Friday morning, killing three people and injuring several others. Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving emergency calls and launched a rescue operation. Six people were rescued from the building, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

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Six rescued, several injured in early morning blaze

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According to Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), six people were rescued from the burning building and shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS). Earlier, at least eight injured people were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Fire breaks out in Tughlakabad building

The fire started in a multi-storey building located in Gali No. 1 near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg in Tughlakabad. The building has a ground floor and five upper floors. Rescue efforts were challenging because the structure is located in a narrow lane.

DFS Assistant Divisional Officer Yashwant Singh Meena said firefighters received multiple emergency calls between 2:35 am and 2:37 am reporting that people were trapped inside the building.

Firefighters launch rescue operation

The Delhi Fire Service quickly deployed three water tenders, two water bowsers, a breathing support unit and a Quick Response Vehicle. As more emergency calls came in, another water tender and a light fire unit were sent to the site.

Senior fire officials, including ADO Yashwant Singh Meena, STO Mukul Bhardwaj, SO Samarth Lal and SO Raj Kumar, supervised the rescue operation.

Possible cause of fire

Initial reports suggest the fire may have started in vehicles parked inside the building. After reaching the spot, firefighters learned that several residents were trapped and immediately began rescue operations.

Fire brought under control

The fire was brought under control at around 3:45 am. By 4:00 am, the Delhi Fire Service issued a stop message, indicating that firefighting operations had been completed. Rescue efforts continued afterward, and one more person was safely evacuated, taking the total number rescued to six.

Second major fire incident in Delhi this week

The Tughlakabad tragedy comes just days after another major fire incident in Delhi. On Wednesday, a fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals. Several people were trapped inside the five-storey building, and some reportedly jumped from balconies to escape. Authorities have launched an investigation into possible fire safety violations in that case as well.

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