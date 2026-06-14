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  • /Petty grudge, teen with petrol, 3 dead: Inside Tughlakabad’s deadly fire tragedy

Petty grudge, teen with petrol, 3 dead: Inside Tughlakabad’s deadly fire tragedy

Delhi Police have revealed that the deadly fire in a five-storey residential building in Tughlakabad was a planned act of arson linked to a personal dispute. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Petty grudge, teen with petrol, 3 dead: Inside Tughlakabad’s deadly fire tragedy
Image Credit: IANS. Charred remains of the vehicles lie scattered after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in South Delhi&#039;s Tughlakabad area.

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