/Petty grudge, teen with petrol, 3 dead: Inside Tughlakabad’s deadly fire tragedy

A midnight blaze that killed three people and injured eight others inside a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension was deliberately set using petrol, all to settle a petty monetary grudge over a parked scooter. Delhi Police revealed on Sunday that a 17-year-old girl was hired by three neighbors to carry out the arson.
The incident occurred at around 2:24 am on June 12. At first, authorities believed the fire may have been caused by negligence. However, CCTV footage showed a woman entering the building shortly before the blaze started, leading police to launch a criminal investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
As the fire spread through the building, residents made desperate attempts to save those trapped inside. Some people used sarees as makeshift ropes to escape, while others cut through iron safety grilles to help residents get out of the smoke-filled building.
According to police, the arrested teenager confessed that she had been persuaded by a neighbour, Sarita, 27, to carry out the act.
Investigators said Sarita allegedly provided petrol and a matchbox and asked the girl to set fire to a scooter belonging to Deepak, a resident living on the fifth floor.
Further investigation revealed that Sarita was allegedly acting on the instructions of brothers Niranjan, 33, and Rajkumar, 27. Police believe the three planned the arson to settle a personal grudge.
Assistant Divisional Officer Yashwant Meena said the fire began in the ground-floor parking area, where three scooters, two motorcycles and a bicycle were parked.
The flames and thick smoke quickly spread through the building. The ground, first and second floors were severely damaged, while the upper floors suffered partial damage.
Firefighters carried out a major rescue operation to save people trapped inside the building. Rescue teams broke open a locked terrace gate and entered the structure to reach stranded residents.
Several people were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Police have charged all four accused, including the minor girl, with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief by fire and lurking house trespass.
All four have been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.
The deadly blaze has shocked residents of the area. Emergency officials confirmed that three people died in the incident, while eight others were injured.
Two of the injured victims remain in critical condition at Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre as doctors continue treatment.
Delhi Police are continuing their investigation and gathering evidence from the fire-damaged building. Investigators are expected to rely on CCTV footage and statements collected during the probe as the case moves forward.
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