Delhi: Two Arrested For Gangraping Teen, Forced To Drink Alcohol

Delhi: Two men, including a private bank employee, have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 13 year old girl near Samaypur Badli in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Narottam, also known as Neta (28), who runs a barber shop in Raja Vihar and was acquainted with the girl and her family, and Rishabh Jha (26), a private bank employee who lives with his family in the Badli jhuggi jhopri (JJ) camp.

Acting on the minor’s statement and her medical examination report, police booked both under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday when the accused allegedly took the girl to Narottam’s residence, forced her to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted her.

The case came to light after the victim’s family contacted the police, initially reporting that she had been coerced into drinking alcohol. Further statements and investigation later revealed that she had also been sexually assaulted.

Given the seriousness of the offence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the DCP and instructed to complete the probe at the earliest and file the chargesheet promptly.

The case remains under further investigation to ensure a strong and effective prosecution, police said.

In a separate incident, an 18 year old woman approached the Sultanpuri police station on Monday, alleging that a 21-year-old man had raped her multiple times over the past three years on the pretext of marriage.

She decided to lodge a complaint after learning last week that the accused, an auto driver, had married another woman about a month ago.

As the alleged assaults began when she was a minor, police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Raids are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police added.